Over-speeding Oil tanker overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An oil-tanker was overturned due to overspending when it was collided with a truck coming from opposite side at the Link road near Kathore in Karachi city on Wednesday.

As per details, rescue sources said a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The road was closed for general traffic, resulting in a traffic jam on the surrounding thoroughfares, rescue officials added, Private news channels reported.

A crane was called to the site to lift the oil tanker while heavy machinery was used to clear the oil.

No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the tanker driver suffered minor injuries.