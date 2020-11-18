UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over-speeding Oil Tanker Overturns In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

Over-speeding Oil tanker overturns in Karachi

An oil-tanker was overturned due to overspending when it was collided with a truck coming from opposite side at the Link road near Kathore in Karachi city on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An oil-tanker was overturned due to overspending when it was collided with a truck coming from opposite side at the Link road near Kathore in Karachi city on Wednesday.

As per details, rescue sources said a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The road was closed for general traffic, resulting in a traffic jam on the surrounding thoroughfares, rescue officials added, Private news channels reported.

A crane was called to the site to lift the oil tanker while heavy machinery was used to clear the oil.

No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the tanker driver suffered minor injuries.

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Driver Oil Road Traffic SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Latvian President on Nati ..

5 minutes ago

Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Paris Rally A ..

17 seconds ago

Taiwan Air Force Grounds F-16 Jets After Losing Co ..

18 seconds ago

Despite challenges, Pakistan heading towards econo ..

20 seconds ago

US Ready to Help Tbilisi Deepen Euro-Atlantic Ties ..

25 seconds ago

CIS Eliminated 22 Terrorist Cells Since Beginning ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.