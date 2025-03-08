Over-speeding on Motorway: 13 FIRs registered against drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police have launched a strict campaign against overspeeding, registering FIRs against drivers exceeding the speed limit of 150 km/h.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson, a total of 13 FIRs have been registered in the Central Region so far.

The crackdown has been enforced on key motorways, including the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M2), Lahore-Multan Motorway (M3), and Motorways M4 and M5. As part of the operation, the Motorway Police have taken drivers into custody along with their vehicles and handed them over to the local police.

The registered FIRs include charges of negligence and reckless driving. Officials emphasized that the speed limit for cars on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h, while public service vehicles must adhere to a limit of 110 km/h.

Inspector General of Motorway Police, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has directed authorities to intensify efforts against over-speeding. The Motorway Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe travel on national highways, urging motorists to abide by speed limits to prevent accidents.