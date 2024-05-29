Over-speeding passenger coach overturned at Washuk, killed 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) At least 20 people, including women and children, died while others several were injured when an over-speeding passenger coach heading from Turbat to Quetta met with an accident at Washuk on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated passenger coach was en route when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Washuk, in a result twenty people lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

Rescue 1122 and other emergency response teams initiated a rescue operation and transported the injured to

hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent appeal for blood donations for the injured.