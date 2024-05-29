Open Menu

Over-speeding Passenger Coach Overturned At Washuk, Killed 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Over-speeding passenger coach overturned at Washuk, killed 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) At least 20 people, including women and children, died while others several were injured when an over-speeding passenger coach heading from Turbat to Quetta met with an accident at Washuk on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated passenger coach was en route when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Washuk, in a result twenty people lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

Rescue 1122 and other emergency response teams initiated a rescue operation and transported the injured to

hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent appeal for blood donations for the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Quetta Driver Vehicle Died Turbat Rescue 1122 Women From Coach Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

1 hour ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

10 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

16 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

17 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

19 hours ago
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

19 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

19 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

20 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan