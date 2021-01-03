UrduPoint.com
Over-speeding To Be Checked Through Cameras; Says SSP (Traffic)

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Over-speeding to be checked through cameras; says SSP (Traffic)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will check over-speeding practices through cameras and to further ensure road discipline on roads by constant monitoring.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed all Zonal In-Charges to check over-speeding practices in the city which not only put the lives of those involved in such activities at risk but also of others.

He has appealed parents and citizens to play their role in curbing such practices. It has been also decided to take strict action against those involved in racing at commercial and residential areas.

The SSP also appealed the citizens to immediately inform police case of observing any such practice around them.

Moreover, the SSP (Traffic) also directed to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) constituted special squads himself to check lane violation and ensure traffic discipline in the city. He also urged the citizens to avoid from lane violation and maintain traffic discipline to reduce the road accidents.

He directed the ITP education teams and volunteers to educate the road users about the disadvantages of lane violation and over-speeding which cause accidents.

"The purpose of taking such steps, is to provide safety to the citizens", he said and directed the squad members to take strict action against the violators.

SSP (Traffic) said that utmost efforts should be made by all ITP's personnel to ensure safe road environment in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

