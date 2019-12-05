UrduPoint.com
Over-speeding Tractor Trolly Claims One Life Near Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Over-speeding tractor trolly claims one life near Okara

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A young man was killed when a motorcyclist hit by a over-speeding tractor trolley near Okara on early morning Thursday. Motorcyclist lost the life on the spot.

According to details, Police rescue officials informed that a reckless tractor trolley crushed a youth to death on the spot near Okara.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

On the other hand, police have arrested the driver of the tractor trolley and started further investigation, private news channel reported.

