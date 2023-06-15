UrduPoint.com

Over-speeding Vehicle Kills Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Over-speeding vehicle kills youth

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :An over-speeding trailer ran over a 15-year-old bike rider on Thursday near a suburban village of Khanewal, the rescuers confirmed.

A teenage boy on his way by riding a bike when an over-speeding trailer crushed him.

As a result, he died on the spot, eye-witnessed said.

The deceased was identified as Mehr Shah, a resident of chuk no. 157/10R-A, the suburban village of the district.

The deceased visited Khanewal to meet his maternal uncle.

Police reached the spot and started investigations.

Related Topics

Died Khanewal

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

1 hour ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

1 hour ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

1 hour ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.