Over-speeding Vehicle Kills Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :An over-speeding trailer ran over a 15-year-old bike rider on Thursday near a suburban village of Khanewal, the rescuers confirmed.
A teenage boy on his way by riding a bike when an over-speeding trailer crushed him.
As a result, he died on the spot, eye-witnessed said.
The deceased was identified as Mehr Shah, a resident of chuk no. 157/10R-A, the suburban village of the district.
The deceased visited Khanewal to meet his maternal uncle.
Police reached the spot and started investigations.