Over-speeding vehicle kills youth

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :An over-speeding trailer ran over a 15-year-old bike rider on Thursday near a suburban village of Khanewal, the rescuers confirmed.

A teenage boy on his way by riding a bike when an over-speeding trailer crushed him.

As a result, he died on the spot, eye-witnessed said.

The deceased was identified as Mehr Shah, a resident of chuk no. 157/10R-A, the suburban village of the district.

The deceased visited Khanewal to meet his maternal uncle.

Police reached the spot and started investigations.