Over-speedy van hit pool in DI Khan , 10 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :At least ten persons including children were critically injured when a over-speeding passenger van went off the road and rammed into a pool near Dera Ismail Khan on wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the accident took place due to the driver's negligence, adding, after being informed, rescue teams have rushed to the spot and shifted injured to a nearby hospital.

Three victims are sated critical, rescue officials said.

Meanwhile, police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) against the driver and further investigation is underway.