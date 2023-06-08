Over thousand court absconders, 574 POs held in May

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police arrested 1,008 court absconders and 574 proclaimed offenders (POs) during May 2023.

A spokesman, Qaiser Awan, told APP on Thursday that the district police launched several crackdowns against the criminals in May and arrested the court absconders and POs, along with 63 criminals in small cases.

The police also registered 2,390 cases against law-violators, arrested 114 criminals including 11 dangerous gangsters.

Police also recovered 30.9-kg hashish, 14.9-kg heroin, 2,647 litres of liquor, 210 litres of wine, and 20-kg opium from them.

He said that police also unearthed two distilleries during the last month. The spokesman said the police also recovered six Kalashnikov, eight rifles, 29 guns, 118 pistols, 835 bullets from the arrested criminals.

The Police also recovered valuables from the criminals' worth in 32.5 million, spokesman added.