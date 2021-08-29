UrduPoint.com

Over Thousand Needy People Avail Free Quality Meal At G-9 Langar Khana

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal at G-9 Langar Khana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The government's Langar Khana (alms house) has been offering quality food to thousands of laborers, travelers, and needy people on daily basis with dignity and respect in Sector G-9/4 of the Capital.

Almost 100 needy people were offered breakfast at the 'Langar Khana' accompanied by Lunch to at least 400 laborers and dinner to over 500 poor people at a time, said Senior Official of Langar Khana Zahid Mehmood in an exclusive interaction with APP.

Mr. Mehmood said, "It is a productive step by the incumbent government and first of its kind where poor and destitute masses have been given preference by the stakeholders and extended basic facilities of food and shelter." He added that the Langar Khana was built at a large space with the capacity to accommodate over 400 people at a time. The working class particularly laborers were given a variety of meals on the menu throughout the week, he added.

"It is also helpful for the poor workers in saving their hard-earned wages and sending it back to their homes," he added.

Mehmood added that it was part of the Prime Minister's flagship project of the Ehsaas program aimed to uplift the downtrodden factions of the society bearing the burden of inflation and poverty.

The official also hinted towards the government's intention to expand the network of shelter homes network across the country.

Inaam Ahmed, a laborer opined that the quality of food was quite satisfactory where a person could have enough meal to satiate his hunger.

"There is no specific quantity of meal or limit one can have at a time. The space, food, and service are neat and hygienic." \395 /778

