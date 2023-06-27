Open Menu

Over Three Million Faithful In Arafat To Perform Rukn-e-Azam Of Hajj "Woquf-e-Arfat"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2023 | 11:24 AM

The latest reports from Arafat said that countless pilgrims are making their way from Mina to the plains of Arafat, utilizing buses and trains as their mode of transportation.

MAKKAH MUKARAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) Around three million pilgrims from across the globe are converging at Mount Arafat, the Jabal ar-Rahmah on the second day of the pilgrimage to perform the major Hajj ritual.

Train tickets have been allocated to 63 percent of the pilgrims participating in the government scheme.

This elevated hill holds great historical significance as it served as the location where Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) delivered his Farewell Sermon to the Muslims.

Standing on the expansive plains of Arafat, this significant granite hill serves as a remarkable symbol of that crucial moment in Islamic history.

Pilgrims devote the entire day at Arafat to supplicating to Allah, seeking forgiveness for their sins, and praying for personal strength in the future.

Pilgrims will make their way to Masjid Nimrah on the grounds of Arafat, where they will listen to the Arafat sermon amid continuous chanting of “Labbeika Allahumma Labbeik”.

After the sermon, Hajj pilgrims will spend the afternoon praying on the mountain.

Upon sunset, they will then head to Muzdalifah to spend night in open sky and collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.

After the stay at Muzdalifah, the noble pilgrims will perform the stoning of the devil on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah.

