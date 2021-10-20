Over three mln COVID-19 doses administered,11 new infections reported

As many as 3,078,961 people, including 43,130 health workers and 3,035,831 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3,078,961 people, including 43,130 health workers and 3,035,831 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here on Wednesday,11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,889 in the district.

As per the latest data, four cases were reported from Potohar town, two each from Rawal town and Chakwal, while one each was reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Kalar Syeda and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently 34 confirmed patients were admitted to the various city facilities, counting, ten in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,19 in Institute of Urology, four in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority updated that 34,524 patients were discharged after recovery while two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,13 stable and 19 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.16 per cent in the district, it added.