Over three mln COVID-19 doses administered,12 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3 millions people including health workers and other adults and senior citizens have so far got their vaccinations against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the Rawalpindi district.

According to statistic, as many as 3,078,961 people including 43,130 health workers and 3,035,831 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves against the pandemic coronavirus (Covid-19).

The latest data shared by District Health Authority (DHA) here on Tuesday, 12 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,881 in the district.

As per the latest data, 6 cases were reported from Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Taxila and one from Rawal town.

"Presently 35 confirmed patients were admitted in city different hospitals, as counting,12 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, 04 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital,".

District Health Authority further updated that 34,491 patients were discharged after recovery while two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 18 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 0.63 per cent in the district, DHA added.