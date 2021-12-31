Over two dozens persons injured as passenger bus overturned near Khairpur

Over two dozen persons were injured when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Over two dozen persons were injured when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday night.

According to local police, the accident occurred when a Karachi bound over speeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Kot Diji, wounding 25 passengers.

After receiving the information about the accident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital, where the condition of five was said to be critical and they were referred to Sukkur for proper treatment