Over two dozens rallies taken out to mark 'Black Day' in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) -:Over two dozens of rallies were taken out in city on Thursday to mark 'Black Day' against change of status of occupied Kashmir and Indian aggression in the Indian held valley.

Various traders organizations including Anjuman Tajraan Lakar Mandi, Anjuman Tajraan Masoom Shah Road, Anjuman Tajraan Gulshan market, Anjuman Tajraan Gulgasht market, Rickshaw Union, Government Muslim High School, Government Jinnah Muslim High School, Government High school Shujabad took out dozens of rallies largely attended by youth of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf from various locations of the city. Most of the rallies concluded in Nawan Shehr and Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent people of Kashmir. They strongly condemned Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

PTI MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, and former UC Chairman Amjia Ali Bhatti also led rallies. Teachers and students of Nishtar Medical College also took out rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

Black flags were hoisted at different buildings in the city including CEO Health Office, WASA, District Headquarters Hospital, Rural Health Centre, Rescue 1122, Market Committee Qadirpur Rawan.