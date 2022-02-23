UrduPoint.com

Over Two Million People Benefited From Health Cards So Far: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, said that under Health Card around 110,000 people have undergone eye surgery, 56,000 women operated upon for Cesarean-section while over one lac people got dialysis facility so far.

Addressing a press conference after attending the syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Wednesday, she said that around 35 billion have been paid for those who have undergone surgery under the scheme.

The Health Card services were launched a couple of days ago in Multan division too, the minister said and added CNICs of the citizens would be treated as the cards under which every family would be entitled for treatment upto Rs one million.

The widows or divorced women who are caring for their children will also receive a health card, Dr Yasmin maintained.

She stated that 31 theaters of Nishtar Hospital have been restored by the alumni adding that it was offering short courses and diplomas.

A mobile application has been created where all the information can be obtained about the card.

Replying a question, she informed that 4 new hospitals will be operational by September this year while 7 new hospitals will be built next year, besides govt advertised 2.5 million new jobs. To another question Dr Yasmin said, Nawaz Sharif was enjoying London's weather and wont' return to country.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Principal NMC, Dr Iftikhar Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

