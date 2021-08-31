UrduPoint.com

Over Two Mln Get Anti-COVID Jabs In Rawalpindi; 207 New Infections In 24 Hours

As many as 2,024,009 people including 39,313 health workers and 1,984,696 senior citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Tuesday, 207 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 34,914 in the district.

As per the latest data,31 cases were reported from Rawal Town,45 from Potohar town,36 from Rawalpindi Cantt,20 from Gujar Khan, 17 from Taxila,11 from Kalar Syeda, 10 from Islamabad, eight from AJK, seven from Murree, six each from Kahutta and Chakwal, three from KPK, two each from Attock and Mianwali while one each case was reported from Sargodha, Gujrat and Jhelum.

"Presently 222 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 38 in Holy Family Hospital,38 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,87 in Institute of Urology,47 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Bilal hospital while two each were admitted in District Headquarter, Hearts International hospital and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 31,743 patients were discharged after recovery while 3985 were quarantined including 2134 at home and 1851 in isolation. The report said that 12 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,100 stable, and 110 on oxygen. The report added that the positivity ratio was recorded at the rate of 9.36 per cent while two patients had lost their battle of life during the past 24 hours in the district.

