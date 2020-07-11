UrduPoint.com
Over Two Thousand Policemen Infected With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:06 PM





KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 171 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in last two days, around 2096 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday.

He said currently 1584 officers and personnel are under treatment while 496 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

