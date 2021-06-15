Overall 45% increase of Rs 2.846 billion proposed for Medical Education in province: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the overall 45% increase of Rs 2.846 billion was proposed in Medical Education by enhancing its budget from Rs 6.294 billion to Rs 9.141 billion in budget 2021-22

Presenting budget 2021-22 Budget here , he said that Health Services, Medical Education were crucial for maintenance and accreditation of standards in Health Services. Therefore, the Medical Education has received a substantial increase in its budget to produce the better human resource for Health & Medical Services.

In SNE (New) total 691 new posts are proposed with financial implication of Rs 509.790 million. Besides, Rs 73.514 million are proposed for Purchase of Machinery & Equipment and Rs 26.414 million are proposed for Purchase of Furniture & Fixture, Murad Ali Shah told.

12 Colleges of Nursing are proposed to be adopted on recurring side by transferring 302 posts and by creating 216 new posts with financial implication of Rs 466.

600 million. 400 new slots of PGs are created by enhancing slots of PGs from 1400 to 1800 in Sindh, the chief minister maintained.

It includes 100 slots each for Dow University of Health Sciences, Liaquat University of Health Sciences, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana and Peoples University of Health Sciences for Women, he recounted.

The existing budget of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Peoples University Medical & Health Sciences for Women Benazirabad and Khairpur Medical College budget is enhanced by Rs100 million each respectively, shah said, recounting that the ADP of Medical Education is pitched at Rs.1.15 billion for 2021-22.