Overall affairs of policing being improved: IGP Sindh

(@imziishan)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said that all out efforts were being to improve the overall affairs of policing in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said that all out efforts were being to improve the overall affairs of policing in the province.

In his welcome address at a two-day conference titled "Investigation Training Working Group" organised by Sindh Police at a hotel, the IGP said that all out efforts were being made for improving the overall affairs of policing in the province.

He said that the conference was aimed at increasing capabilities of police officers, including their speaking power, public relations, utilisation of their abilities, investigation at crime scenes and others.

The conference was addressed by Deputy IGP (Investigation) Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, senior officers of police and other investigation agencies from across the country.

The officers from Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and other agencies shared their investigation strategies and experience with the participants.

Later talking to news persons, DIGP (Investigation) Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz said that high-level investigation officers from across the country were invited in the conference.

He said that the officers shared their experiences and standard of investigations.

The DIGP said that after conclusion of the two-day conference it would be analysed that what factors were needed to improve the standards of investigations on modern lines.

The conference was aimed at creating working groups for the training of officers and officials, he concluded.