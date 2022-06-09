UrduPoint.com

Overall Enrollment, Number Of Institutions & Teachers Improved: Economic Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The overall education situation based on key indicators, such as enrollments, number of institutions and teachers have shown a significant improvement during first nine months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, the total number of enrollments during 2019-20 was recorded at 55.7 million as compared to 53.1 million during 2018-19, which shows an increase of 4.

9 percent. It is estimated to increase to 58.5 million during 2020-21.

As per economic survey details, the number of institutions recorded at 277.5 thousand during 2019-20 as compared to 271.8 thousand during 2018-19. However, the number of institutions are estimated to increase to 283.7 thousand in 2020-21.

Similarly, there were 1.83 million teachers in 2019-20 as compared to 1.79 million last year. The number of teachers is estimated to increase to 1.89 million during 2020-21, it added.

