Overall Punctuality Of Trains Improved By 90 Percent Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Overall punctuality of trains improved by 90 percent last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The overall punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways trains improved by 90 percent in last month due to untiring efforts of the management to improve facilities on tracks.

"Pakistan Railways has observed 77 percent punctuality of mail and express, 100 percent in intercity and over 90 percent punctuality in the month of April," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that with the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the government, over 20 million passengers have been added in the system, which is an ample proof of department's achievement.

"The quality of food served in the passenger trains had been improved considerably as it had been officially supervised by the authorities that passengers should get pure and quality food on the trains," he added.

To a question, he said in pursuance to the policy of the Federal Government, Pakistan Railways had outsourced some of its trains under Public Private Policy (PPP).

According to policy decision given by Railways board, Ministry of Railways, the bids more than the Railways earning would be accepted, he added.

He said it was quite evident that the decision had been made to minimize the losses of Pakistan Railways by bridging the gap between earning and expenditure.

Hence under this policy, Pakistan Railways had introduced outsourcing of commercial management of passenger and freight trains, luggage/brake vans, dinning cars etc.

He said Pakistan Railways was getting fixed amount per annum from these activities through private sector without any complicity.

The official said a number of steps had been initiated by the coalition government to rationalize and improve the affairs of Pakistan Railways including the hiring of a new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) from private sector to ensure strict financial discipline in Pakistan Railways.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had also been hired from private sector to improve and enhance the freight earning of the department, he added.

He said e-ticketing was being modernized by introducing the Rail Automated Booking and travel Assistance (RABTA) system.

