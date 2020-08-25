UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overall Rs 56447895 Fine Imposed Over SOPs Violations: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Overall Rs 56447895 fine imposed over SOPs violations: Report

A report issued to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Office on Tuesday revealed that district administrations took requisite legal actions besides imposing heavy fines on violators of SOPs in their respective areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A report issued to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Office on Tuesday revealed that district administrations took requisite legal actions besides imposing heavy fines on violators of SOPs in their respective areas.

The report on actions against SOPs violators said from June 3 to August 24, overall 1197895 actions were taken on violations. It said 279805 people and business centers were issued warnings over non-compliance of SOPs.

Over negation of Government orders, the report disclosed that a total fine of Rs 56447895 was imposed on 158372 units and business centers.

It said 17003 units and business centers were sealed for violations adding actions were still continued in this regard.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Fine June August From Government

Recent Stories

Bulgarian President receives credentials of UAE Am ..

32 minutes ago

OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring ..

38 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Ready to Negotiate With Gov't, ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests Daesh/ISIS suspects in Ista ..

5 minutes ago

Routes of mourning processions cleared of lose wir ..

5 minutes ago

Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.