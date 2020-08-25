Overall Rs 56447895 fine imposed over SOPs violations: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A report issued to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Office on Tuesday revealed that district administrations took requisite legal actions besides imposing heavy fines on violators of SOPs in their respective areas.

The report on actions against SOPs violators said from June 3 to August 24, overall 1197895 actions were taken on violations. It said 279805 people and business centers were issued warnings over non-compliance of SOPs.

Over negation of Government orders, the report disclosed that a total fine of Rs 56447895 was imposed on 158372 units and business centers.

It said 17003 units and business centers were sealed for violations adding actions were still continued in this regard.