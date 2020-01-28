Overall security situation substantially improved in Pakistan: German Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Tuesday said overall security situation in Pakistan has substantially improved during the last couple of years.

He speaking at Meet the Press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The German Ambassador was accompanied by German Consul General in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth.

He expressed gratitude to the Governing Body of KPC for inviting him to the Press Club.

Bernhard Schlagheck said that free press played pivotal role in a true democratic country.

He said that people who wanted to exercise their democratic right to peaceful protest, felt secure and free at the Press Club.

He told a questioner that Pakistan was moving in the right direction under the present regime, especially in terms of economic policies.

Speaking on the occasion, German Consul General in Karachi, Eugen Wollfarth said that many German companies were working in Pakistan and the platform like Pakistan German Chamber and Industry (GPCCI) were also working to further foster economic relation between two countries.

"It is a business-to-business matter and we can only give advice," he added.

To a query, he said that Goethe Institute Karachi was an autonomous organization which was doing an excellent job for teaching German Language to the students who needed this skill, particularly, for study in Germany.

He also appreciated the activities of Goethe Institute Karachi for organizing programs for promotion of culture and arts.

He also advised the media and students to visit the German Consulate in Karachi to get information about opportunities available in German for students.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Karachi Press Club Arman Sabir briefed the German Ambassador about the history of KPC and the significant role played by the KPC for the cause of democracy in Pakistan.

President KPC Imtiaz Khan Faran and Arman Sabir also presented the traditional gifts of Ajarak and Sindhi Topi to the Bernhard Schlagheck and Eugen Wollfarth.

Earlier, the German Ambassador along with the German Consul General visited different sections of the Karachi Press Club, where they were briefed by the members of the Governing Body members.