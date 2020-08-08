UrduPoint.com
Overall Situation Of The Karachi After Rain Is Much Better : LG Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the overall situation of the Karachi much better than it was on the time of previous spell of rain despite the continuous intermittent rains, no flood situation was created anywhere in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the overall situation of the Karachi much better than it was on the time of previous spell of rain despite the continuous intermittent rains, no flood situation was created anywhere in the metropolis.

During the continuous heavy rains, Nasir Hussain Shah regularly visited different areas of the city and continued to give instructions to the local government officers and staff on various issues for de-watering and cleaning, said a statement on Saturday.

The Minister visited various places of the city including Nagan Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad Gujjar Nalla and also inspected relief activities and drainage work.

Nasir said that he was in constant coordination with the chairmen of all the DMCs and also passing orders to the MD Water board to install dewatering machines at specific places.

The provincial minister said that the staff of Water Board, DMCs, Solid Waste Board have been permanently engaged in public services in low lying areas, choking points, sensitive.

Nasir Shah said that the places where water had accumulated temporarily were cleared before night and all areas including Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road were cleared in time.

He appealed to the people not to go out of their houses unnecessarily and stay away from electricity poles and electronic appliances.

