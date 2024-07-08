Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is billing on Pro-Rata based program in eight districts across the FESCO region and the billing consists of 30 or 31 days of a month while the overbilling is just propaganda, said FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that on the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the bills are being delivered to 4.8 million domestic consumers on the basis of thirty days consumption. This billing program was launched to ensure accurate and timely billing to the consumers.

In the past, the possibility of more days' reading was also pointed out by the consumers, but due to Pro-Rata billing, accurate and full month based reading is being done. Before Pro-Rata billing, the Meter Readers could adjust the billing days while Pro-Rata billing benefits the consumers instead of the Distribution Company, he added.

FESCO spokesman further added that in the month of June, 137,000 consumers were benefited with one million units due to Pro-Rata billing while during the same month, about 14000 consumers received readings on the basis of premature Pro-Rata billing due to Eid holidays.

On special direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir, the measures have been taken to provide relief to 14000 affected consumers of the region.

The number of protected customers increases in winters due to low consumption and decreases in summers due to high consumption of electricity.

CEO Engineer Muhammad Amir has reiterated his commitment that uninterrupted power supply to customers, better customer services, especially accurate billing in terms of power consumption has been ensured and this will continue in the future, he added.