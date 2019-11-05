UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overcast Conditions To Persist In City

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Overcast conditions to persist in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Overcast conditions and rain/thunderstorm were expected at scattered places in Punjab including provincial capital during the nect 24 hours.

According to Met office here, rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday which would affect upper and central parts of the country during Wednesday and Thursday.

However, rain-thunderstorm with duststorm was expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30 and 19 degree celsius, respectively in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Gujrat Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Attock

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

5 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

3 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

3 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

3 minutes ago

155 countries and region, 26 international organiz ..

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,8 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.