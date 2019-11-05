Overcast conditions to persist in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Overcast conditions and rain/thunderstorm were expected at scattered places in Punjab including provincial capital during the nect 24 hours.

According to Met office here, rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday which would affect upper and central parts of the country during Wednesday and Thursday.

However, rain-thunderstorm with duststorm was expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30 and 19 degree celsius, respectively in the city.