Overcast Conditions To Persist In City
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Overcast conditions and rain/thunderstorm were expected at scattered places in Punjab including provincial capital during the nect 24 hours.
According to Met office here, rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.
A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday which would affect upper and central parts of the country during Wednesday and Thursday.
However, rain-thunderstorm with duststorm was expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30 and 19 degree celsius, respectively in the city.