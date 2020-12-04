Overcharging by private contractor at Lahore-Narowal section irks railway passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The railway passengers of the Lahore-Narowal section have been irked by excessive increase in fare by the private contractor.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a senior citizen and member of the Daily Passengers Association, Malik Sajid Ali Attique said that earlier fare from Lahore to Narang was Rs 50, and for Narowal it was Rs 80 for one side journey. However, the private contractor of the two trains plying the section including Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Lasani Express trains had started charging Rs 70 for Narang and Rs 120 for Narowal, he complained. He said the new fare was almost 40 per cent more than the fare charged by the Pakistan Railways before imposition of coronavirus-related lockdown.

He said that the private contractor was also charging the same fare for Shahdara Bagh railway station, which was 15-kilometre less distance compared with the Lahore main railway station.

The Passengers Association member alleged that the booking staff of the private contractor deliberately delayed issuing tickets at the railway station so that passengers go for buying ticket during journey, where the staff charged Rs 10 extra.

Muhammad Kashif, another regular passenger, said that the PR issued monthly season tickets (MST) to facilitate its regular passengers and it charged 30 fare amounts for a month for both-side travel; however, the private contractor was charging 40 fare amounts from regular passengers.

He said that passengers had lodged complaints with the railway authorities, but the contractor was still committing violation of the agreement, signed between the PR and the contractor.

Amjad Ali, a labourer and a regular train passenger, said that three trains were running at this section, and two of those were being operated by the private contractor. He said it was a branch section and passenger travel to and from the provincial capital daily for their jobs and businesses. In such circumstances, they must be facilitated according to the PR rules, he added.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Memon was contacted by this scribe for his comments, but he did not respond.

However, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had made it clear at a press conference a few days ago that the agreement could be cancelled with the contractors if complaints about over-charging were recieved aganist them.