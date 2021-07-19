Overcharging: Chief Minister orders action against transporters

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, the CM directed them to visit bus stands and take action against transporters fleecing the passengers.