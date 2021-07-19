UrduPoint.com
Overcharging: Chief Minister Orders Action Against Transporters

Overcharging: Chief Minister orders action against transporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, the CM directed them to visit bus stands and take action against transporters fleecing the passengers.

