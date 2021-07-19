Overcharging: Chief Minister Orders Action Against Transporters
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a statement, the CM directed them to visit bus stands and take action against transporters fleecing the passengers.