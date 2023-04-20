UrduPoint.com

Overcharging Of Fares And Shortage Of Public Transport Created Chaos For Commuter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Like every year, the shortage of public transport Thursday on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation created chaos for commuters who were trapped by the public transporters as fares were also raised to double all over Hazara division.

According to the details, the transporters were charging fares at their own will and the people had no choice to reach their destinations except to pay the increased fares.

While talking to APP, a commuter Riaz Ahmed said that hundreds of people along with their families were waiting for public transport at Abbottabad Lorry Adda for the last few hours, despite the double fare charge public transport is unavailable and the vehicles are less than half as compared to routine.

He said that profiteers also jumped in to get their share of the situation. Old buses and other vehicles that are not fit for long routes are being used, adding Amjad Ali disclosed.

Local passengers told APP that local transporters were also charging an extra fare as "Eidi" while neither the regional transport authority nor traffic police are taking any action to stop increased fares. They further said that from Abbottabad local transporters were charging 200 and 250 rupees for Manshera and in the same way on other routes transporters have also increased the fares.

The main bus terminal in Abbottabad and all other bus terminals in the city were full of stranded passengers who were going to every part of the country and waiting for public transport.

