Overcharging on eatables to not tolerate: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday said that due to an effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the district administration, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday said that due to an effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the district administration, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even a single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

He directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high-quality food items to the masses at fixed rates. He said that besides heads of concerned departments will also be accountable in this regard.

He said that he will personally preside over the meeting of the District Price Control Committee for monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on a daily basis.

He said that the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

He was presiding over a meeting of the price control committee to review prices of essential items.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Officer of Agriculture to submit an effective plan for increasing the area of cultivation of pulses as well as safeguarding the production of farmers. He said that farmers be facilitated in the direct sale of their produce in agri-markets.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed that a report be submitted in the next meeting regarding progress on the project of kitchen gardening and the results produced so far. He said that all wings of the food, livestock and agriculture departments be fully activated. He said that the extension staff of the agriculture department should promote awareness about the cultivation of vegetables.

He also directed Labour officers and the District Food Controller to ensure effective checking of weight and measures and stern action be taken against the elements involved in short measuring.

He said that a briefing be given in the next meeting regarding the measures taken for controlling adulteration in food items.