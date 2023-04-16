UrduPoint.com

Overcharging On Eid Will Not Be Tolerated: Islamabad Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Overcharging on Eid will not be tolerated: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have decided to accelerate action against those public service and passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging from passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been constituted by Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who would be deputed at bus and wagon stands. These squads will take action against those involved in overloading and overcharging fares or misbehaving with passengers.

Special points have been also erected on various roads of the city that are checking and taking action against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging.

All Zonal DSPs have been also directed to keep observing the situation and ensure action against drivers and conductors of such vehicles.

Heavy fines would be imposed on the vehicles guilty of overloading. Moreover, in case of overcharging, the extra fare collected would be also returned to the passengers.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic in Islamabad and the passengers could call the helpline 1914 or Pucrar 15 in case of any complaint. He said that the convenience of citizens is our top priority and it would be ensured at all costs.

