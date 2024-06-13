Overcharging, Overloading Not To Be Allowed During Eid Days: CTO
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone said that overcharging and overloading would not be allowed in the public transport during Eid holidays and strict action would be taken against those who would be found involved in this mal-practice.
In a statement here on Thursday, the CTO said that special awareness camps were set up at GTS Chowk and General Bus Stand where the travelers could get their complaints lodged against the transporters and the traffic police would promptly take action for redressal of the same.
The city traffic police could also be contacted through its help line number 1915 and the staff would immediately respond to it for early redressal, he added.
