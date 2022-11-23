Overcharging: Rs 2.478m fine imposed on shopkeepers

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said that from Nov 1 to 21, inspection of 9,593 shops was conducted in Narowal district.

Attending a meeting here on Wednesday, he said during these inspections, 1,142 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations of the commodities price law.

They were imposed Rs 2.478 million fine and cases were registered against 15 shopkeepers, the officer said adding that one shopkeeper was arrested and nine shops were sealed.

He said the process of price checking was going on across the district. The price control magistrate were checking shops to ensure implementation of the government fixed rates, he added.