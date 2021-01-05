Overcharging: Rs 251,000 fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Agriculture department's teams imposed fine amounting to Rs 251,000 on 522 shopkeepers for selling urea fertilizer at exorbitant rates to farmers in Faisalabad division.

The team registered cases against 26 other shopkeepers on serious nature violations,said official spokesperson.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed while talking to a delegation of farmers here Tuesday said that fertilizer dealers would have to display price lists prominently, adding that they were bound to maintain cash memos and stock registers properly. "Fertilizer prices are being monitored strictly",he assured.

