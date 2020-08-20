(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :President Alvi said overcoming of the COVID-19 challenge as a result of the government's prudent smart lockdown policy combined with the nation's discipline and positive response was exemplary.

Despite the pressure for a complete lockdown, he said, the government's priority of minimizing the negative financial impact on the poor, made the country to opt for the right strategy.

"Nations are built by making strong decisions which are not solely based on data and science, but empathy as well," he said, adding the vision was "not to let the poor die" in contrast to several developed countries.

Dr Alvi mentioned that to cope with the situation, the government provided a relief package of Rs 1.2 trillion to the business community, besides disbursing Rs 200 billion among deserving families through the Ehsaas social welfare programme.

He paid tribute to doctors and paramedics, politicians, armed forces, Ulema and media for their role and also the National Command Operation Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority for withstanding the pressure amid the pandemic.

"This is what the Constitution says about, which the nation demonstrated through its unity during difficult times," he remarked.

The president said Pakistan confronted other challenges with perseverance, including counter-terrorism and hosting 3.5 million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

"It is the success of nation which always stood solid with resilience to deal every challenge," he said, stressing the need to end an atmosphere of despondency among the people, particularly the youth who had the will to deliver.

