Overcoming Price-hike Govt Priority: Chief Minister

Overcoming price-hike govt priority: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that overcoming price-hike was priority of the government and all out measures were being taken in this regard.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI government wanted to provide relief to the masses.

He said the country was facing various challenges when the PTI government came into power, however, he added things were being improved and there was nothing to worry about. He asserted that Punjab was being transformed and a series of initiatives had been taken for the public.

The CM expressed the commitment that development of Punjab was his mission and maintained that negative politics of the opposition had been rejected by the people.

He said the culture of merit was being promoted in Punjab and all matters were being run transparently. Merit and transparency were hallmark of the PTI, he added.

Only the PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan can bring positive change, he added.

