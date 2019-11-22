'Overcoming smog issue needs public participation'

(@imziishan)

Overcoming the issue of smog is uphill task without the due participation of the public,law has been made in this regard, the Transportation Department will ensure that unfit vehicles will not run on the road

Similarly local industry will be incentivizing for keeping the air clean. Duty will be reduced or abolished on the raw-material which is used to make air cleaners.

This was stated by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat addressing a meeting on smog held at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The minister said that coming over the issue of smog was not as easy as it was being considered and consistency was a must for the solution of the problem. The vehicle clearance will be made mandatory by the Vehicle Application Centres by April 2020. "Law has been made in this regard" said minister.

The minister said that all the departments including Environment, Industry, Agriculture and Transport would be taken on-board to deal with the vehicles emitting used smoke.

Officials of transportation, environment and finance department were present at the meeting.

The minister has ordered the special secretary finance to ensure the immediate provision of the release of funds for tackling the issue of smog.

Earlier, the minister presided over the third meeting of Austerity Committee for the financial year 2019-20 and over 15 departments presented their demands to purchase new cars.

The Higher education Commission HEC, Health Department, Finance Department, Mines and Mineral Department, Livestock Department, Human Rights Department, Home and Punjab Arts Council were given approval for the purchase of new cars.

On the occasion, instructed the Punjab Arts Council to work closely with Tourism Department for preparing the Calendar of cultural activities.

The minister also discussed mechanism for financial help of the deserving arts of the province.

On the occasion, Minister for Environment Asif Nakai, and Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz were also present.