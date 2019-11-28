UrduPoint.com
Overdose Of Cough Syrups, Antibiotics For Viral Infections Harmful In Winter: Experts Warned

Overdose of cough syrups, antibiotics for viral infections harmful in winter: Experts warned

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Health experts Thursday warned excessive use of antibiotics for viral infections and overdose of cough syrups is harmful in winter season.

Talking to a private news channel, they said with the current cold season the number of people suffering from respiratory diseases is steadily rising in country and advised health departments to launch a public awareness campaign in this regard.

General Physician Dr Atif advised parents to avoid using over-the-counter cough syrups and medicines to treat cough and cold in children in favour of "old home ramadies" like honey and lemon.

He said people should use precautionary measures to prevent themselves and others from getting the infection and to take symptomatic treatment for relief in winter cold.

He said prevention from getting infected with viral flu is extremely difficult during seasonal epidemics, adding, people should use precautionary measures like avoiding shaking hands, using common water glasses or cups, embracing people and if possible use face masks to prevent themselves from droplet infections.

Dr Atif said self-medication and use of antibiotics should be avoided in case of viral flu and common cold, adding that the best treatment can only be suggested by consultant physician or general practitioners, who could decide the proper course of treatment after examining the patients and their symptoms.

He regretted that a culture of self-medication, where patients resort to using antibiotics for illnesses like common flu, cough or fever and quit as soon as they experience any betterment in their condition.

They then go on to further recommend the same antibiotics to everyone else. But where one antibiotic may work for a certain patient, it may not do the same for everyone else, say expert.

In most cases, the fever, cough or cold subsides on its own, but the unnecessary use of antibiotics gives rise to drug resistant strains of microorganisms, which may have come in contact of the medication, he added.

"Most viral infections don't even require antibiotics" he added.

He stressed that media and health care professionals should educate the masses and strictly control the non-prescription sales of antibiotics.

Although, antibiotics are considered revolutionary in the medical world but their unnecessary use is giving rise to diseases which are beyond man's control," he warned.

He added that people taking proper treatment and following the advice of physicians were getting cured within a few days.

He urged citizens to consult with doctors who could prescribe proper medicines to them after seeing their symptoms.

He added that children are the most vulnerable to such viral infections, adding that diarrhoea, skin disorders and dryness are common issues in winter.

