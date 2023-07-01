Overe 1,000 policemen performing duty in Murree

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police has made special security and traffic arrangements in Murree to facilitate the tourist on the auspicious occassion of Eid-ul-Azha. More than 1,000 officers and Jawans have been specially deployed in Murree.

The police spokesman told on Saturday that 700 police officers and jawan of district police and elite force were performing security duties while more than 285 officers of traffic police were deployed in Murree to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the public. He said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the tourists and ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic round the clock.

SSP Operations along with senior officers visited Toll Plaza to Murree Mall Road and other areas to review the security and traffic arrangements over there.

