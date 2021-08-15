UrduPoint.com

Overgrown Grass, Weeds In Playgrounds Posed Health Hazards To Children

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Overgrown grass and weeds in the playgrounds and other surrounding areas of some Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges could pose health hazards to the students and need the attention of the concerned authorities.

It has been observed that overgrown grass (wild grass) and weeds in the playgrounds and other surrounding areas of some ICT schools and colleges due to lack of attention may have harmful effects on schoolchildren.

The parents of the children have expressed their concern over lack of attention shown by the authorities regarding maintenance of the playgrounds.

With the commencement of a new academic session, a large number of students, especially children, are attending schools on a daily basis.

During break time/recess they came out of their classrooms, for games, track and lunches on the schoolyard grass. But playgrounds are harmful to the children.

A teacher of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 on the condition of anonymity said, "The playgrounds of the junior section of our college situated at sector I-8/2 is looking untidy and thick with wild grass which is an inviting place for pests, mosquitoes, ants, and bacteria.

She said that unfortunately it has been neglected for months.

Talking to APP, Ghulam Mustafa, whose son is studying at Islamabad Model school Bhara Kahu complained that the school's ground is not properly maintained.

He said that kids are more vulnerable to pests because of their smaller bodies and developing systems than adults. So wild grass and weeds should immediately be removed to save the kids from the harmful effects.

Another parent and resident of Sector G-9/3 said, "Tall grasses and weeds are the perfect environment for insects like mosquitoes to dwell and weeds are an excellent place for several different types of germs".

He emphasized that it is critical to ensure the playground is a safe environment for students to play in.

