Overhauling Drainage, Sanitation System In Shah Alam Tehsil Completed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Tehsil Municipal Officer of Shah Alam tehsil, Qadeer Naseer Sunday announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at overhauling drainage and sanitation system during ongoing cleanliness campaign.
During a meeting with area elders, he explained that Shah Alam tehsil has been divided into four zones for cleanliness campaign. These zones encompass areas of Haryana, Garhi Fazl, Ahmedabad, Wahid Garhi, Kakkargaon, Nasapa Bala and Payan, and Fateh Abdul Rahima.
He further stated that significant progress has already been made, with hundreds of tons of accumulated garbage removed from various locations and thorough cleaning of drains completed.
Emphasizing crucial role of community participation, TMO urged public to actively engage in collective efforts to foster a clean environment, which he believes is fundamental for building a healthy society. He stressed that success of campaign hinges on active involvement of residents.
Qadeer highlighted aim of campaign and said that it would not only make Shah Alam tehsil clean but also to create awareness among public about cleanliness.
The leaves of sanitation staff and concerned officers have been canceled during ongoing campaign, he told.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed1 minute ago
-
ICHR-25 concludes with global experts pledging to advance health research1 minute ago
-
Three accused killed in encounters11 minutes ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library21 minutes ago
-
WWB selects 17 labourers to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge21 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held31 minutes ago
-
10 new dialysis machines to be added: ED PIMS31 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration into North Waziristan31 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs31 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns attacks on Pakistani Embassies, warns against escalation31 minutes ago
-
BZU to hold Vaisakhi on 30th31 minutes ago
-
Criminals sentenced to jail31 minutes ago