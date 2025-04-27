Open Menu

Overhauling Drainage, Sanitation System In Shah Alam Tehsil Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Tehsil Municipal Officer of Shah Alam tehsil, Qadeer Naseer Sunday announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at overhauling drainage and sanitation system during ongoing cleanliness campaign.

During a meeting with area elders, he explained that Shah Alam tehsil has been divided into four zones for cleanliness campaign. These zones encompass areas of Haryana, Garhi Fazl, Ahmedabad, Wahid Garhi, Kakkargaon, Nasapa Bala and Payan, and Fateh Abdul Rahima.

He further stated that significant progress has already been made, with hundreds of tons of accumulated garbage removed from various locations and thorough cleaning of drains completed.

Emphasizing crucial role of community participation, TMO urged public to actively engage in collective efforts to foster a clean environment, which he believes is fundamental for building a healthy society. He stressed that success of campaign hinges on active involvement of residents.

Qadeer highlighted aim of campaign and said that it would not only make Shah Alam tehsil clean but also to create awareness among public about cleanliness.

The leaves of sanitation staff and concerned officers have been canceled during ongoing campaign, he told.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

22 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

23 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan