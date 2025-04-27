Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Tehsil Municipal Officer of Shah Alam tehsil, Qadeer Naseer Sunday announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at overhauling drainage and sanitation system during ongoing cleanliness campaign.

During a meeting with area elders, he explained that Shah Alam tehsil has been divided into four zones for cleanliness campaign. These zones encompass areas of Haryana, Garhi Fazl, Ahmedabad, Wahid Garhi, Kakkargaon, Nasapa Bala and Payan, and Fateh Abdul Rahima.

He further stated that significant progress has already been made, with hundreds of tons of accumulated garbage removed from various locations and thorough cleaning of drains completed.

Emphasizing crucial role of community participation, TMO urged public to actively engage in collective efforts to foster a clean environment, which he believes is fundamental for building a healthy society. He stressed that success of campaign hinges on active involvement of residents.

Qadeer highlighted aim of campaign and said that it would not only make Shah Alam tehsil clean but also to create awareness among public about cleanliness.

The leaves of sanitation staff and concerned officers have been canceled during ongoing campaign, he told.