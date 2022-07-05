Overhead reservoirs best solution for ensuring drinking water to citizens: MD WASA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran said that overhead reservoirs were the best solution for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that overhead reservoirs would be made completely functional in the city.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented for bringing improvement in water supply services, adding that the JICA plan was best in this regard.

He said that a delegation of WASA Faisalabad officers would visit Japan in upcoming December.

DMD Adnan Nisar, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed and others were present in the meeting.