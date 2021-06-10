UrduPoint.com
Overloaded Power Distribution System Causing Tripping, Disruption: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Overloaded power distribution system causing tripping, disruption: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday said that extra loadshedding and intermittent power disruption was being faced by the province due to overloading on distribution system.

He told media here that increased use of electricity due to increase in the mercury level was resulting in breakdown of power transformers and distribution transformers.

He said PESCO was taking all possible steps to overcome the overloading and requested consumers to conserve energy by minimizing use of heavy electric appliance especially during peak hours.

