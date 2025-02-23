Open Menu

Overloaded Truck Overturns , 11 Injured, Five Animals Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Overloaded truck overturns , 11 injured, five animals killed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A 22-wheeler truck carrying livestock overturned on Bahawalpur Sukkur Road, injuring 11 people

and killing five animals while four other animals sustained injuries.

According to the Rescue Control Room, an emergency call was received regarding the accident,

and Rescue teams were sent from the nearest station. Upon arrival, the rescue teams confirmed

that the truck had overturned due to a joint lock failure. The vehicle was transporting 37 animals

at the time of the accident.

Rescue teams provided medical assistance on-site before transferring 11 injured individuals

to the Nishtar Hospital. Among them, Jawad Khan (25) suffered a head injury, while Saeed Rehman

(25), Hassan (40), Asif (35), Umer Khan (32), Imam Ullah (34), and Munaf Khan (28) sustained

abrasions. Habib Gul (38) suffered a right femur fracture, while Asadullah (24), Shair Rehman (30), Amanullah (26), and Muhammad Israr (50) experienced muscle pain.

Recent Stories

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

10 minutes ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

1 hour ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

2 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

4 hours ago
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

4 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

4 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

4 hours ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan