Overloaded Truck Overturns , 11 Injured, Five Animals Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A 22-wheeler truck carrying livestock overturned on Bahawalpur Sukkur Road, injuring 11 people
and killing five animals while four other animals sustained injuries.
According to the Rescue Control Room, an emergency call was received regarding the accident,
and Rescue teams were sent from the nearest station. Upon arrival, the rescue teams confirmed
that the truck had overturned due to a joint lock failure. The vehicle was transporting 37 animals
at the time of the accident.
Rescue teams provided medical assistance on-site before transferring 11 injured individuals
to the Nishtar Hospital. Among them, Jawad Khan (25) suffered a head injury, while Saeed Rehman
(25), Hassan (40), Asif (35), Umer Khan (32), Imam Ullah (34), and Munaf Khan (28) sustained
abrasions. Habib Gul (38) suffered a right femur fracture, while Asadullah (24), Shair Rehman (30), Amanullah (26), and Muhammad Israr (50) experienced muscle pain.
