Overloaded vehicles fined in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration imposed fine worth Rs 56,000 on overloaded vehicles at Shershah toll plaza, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Motor vehicle examiner set up picket at Shershah Toll plaza and imposed fine on overloaded vehicles.

Overloaded single axle would not be allowed to ply on roads, official sources said and added that fine was also imposed on vehicles without route permits.