Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretary RTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain has said that overloading and overcharging would not be allowed in the public transport at all.

Addressing a meeting of local transporters and administrators of various bus stands on Tuesday, he directed the transporters to provide necessary facilities to the travelers in their transports.

He said that overloading and overcharging in transport fare was totally illegal. Therefore, it would not be allowed at any cost and stern action would be taken against those drivers and transporters who would be found involved in overloading or overcharging at any route.

He also directed the administers of bus stands to upgrade cleanliness and sanitary condition at waiting rooms in their stands besides providing other facilities to the travelers including potable water, sufficient seating capacity, tight security as well as display of transport fares at conspicuous places at the stands.