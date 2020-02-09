Overloading in public transport going unchecked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) ::Overloading in public transport is going unchecked at various routes and the concerned authorities are not taking action against this open violation.

Commuters complained about the poor quality of services and rude behaviour of transporters.

Muhammad Kashif, a commuter, told APP that he usually face immense inconvenience as he had to commute through public transport for work daily.

Anjum Nawaz, a student said using public transport was a difficult task. He appealed to the authorities to ply more vehicles to cater the needs of the commuters that would be helpful in mitigating their sufferings.

According to traffic police spokesman, strict action was being taken against the transporters and their vehicles were impounded in police stations over violations.

He urged the people to lodge their complaints against the vehicles not following traffic rules.