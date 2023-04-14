UrduPoint.com

Overloading, Overcharging On Eid Will Not Be Tolerated, Says DIG Motorway Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Overloading, overcharging on Eid will not be tolerated, says DIG motorway police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched crackdown against passenger vehicles for overloading and overcharging from passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking to the media persons, DIG Motorway Muhammad Saleem said that strict legal action was being taken against passenger vehicles involved in overloading, overcharging while a special enforcement campaign has been started in which all passenger vehicles were being checked at the motorway entry points and movie points.

Heavy fines were being imposed on the vehicles guilty of overloading. Moreover, in case of overcharging, the extra fare collected was being returned to the passengers.

DIG/Zonal Commander Muhammad Saleem also said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on the motorway and added that the passengers traveling on the motorway could call the helpline 130 free of charge in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Motorway Vehicles Traffic Media All From

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

1 hour ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.