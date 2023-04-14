Overloading, overcharging on Eid will not be tolerated, says DIG motorway police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched crackdown against passenger vehicles for overloading and overcharging from passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking to the media persons, DIG Motorway Muhammad Saleem said that strict legal action was being taken against passenger vehicles involved in overloading, overcharging while a special enforcement campaign has been started in which all passenger vehicles were being checked at the motorway entry points and movie points.

Heavy fines were being imposed on the vehicles guilty of overloading. Moreover, in case of overcharging, the extra fare collected was being returned to the passengers.

DIG/Zonal Commander Muhammad Saleem also said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on the motorway and added that the passengers traveling on the motorway could call the helpline 130 free of charge in case of any emergency.