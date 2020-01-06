UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overpricing Found At 20 Shops By Price Control Magistrates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Overpricing found at 20 shops by price control magistrates

The crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway across the district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway across the district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the price control Magistrates visited 121 shops and markets on Monday and found irregularities at 20 shops.

Fine of Rs 26,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

