Oversea Ministry striving to bring expats' bodies to Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said the Ministry was striving to bring bodies of expatiates, who had died due to COVID-19 pandemic, to the home country.

"We are in contact with Qatar and other International airlines so that dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis could be brought to Pakistan from across the globe," he said in a video message released here for the families of those expats who lost their lives due COVID-19 pandemic obroad.

He said their bodies from Saudi Arabia, the United State and other countries would be airlifted soon.

The special assistant said special flights of the Pakistan International Airlines would also be arranged for the purpose and added the Overseas Ministry had not not yet received data of second and third generations of overseas Pakistanis from abroad and added details were being compiled to accomplish the task.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he was aware of the challenges, being faced by Pakistanis in transporting the dead bodies from abroad due to halted international flights.

He also lauded the efforts of those overseas Pakistanis who had been performingduties in medical field and fighting the virus on the forefront.

The special assistant urged the Pakistani expatriates for lodging complaints on the official social media pages of the OP&HRD.